EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV honored the 1963 Pan American Broncs men’s basketball team that won the 1963 NAIA national championship.

About a dozen members from the team made it back to Edinburg to reminisce about their days as Broncs.

“We all look the same, real skinny and we can probably still run” said Jim McGurk, a member of the 1963 national championship squad, in a sarcastic manner. “Always good when they bring you back.”

The team was presented with championship banner during the halftime break of UTRGV’s game against UT Arlington.

“We had a hell of a team,” said McGurk’s teammate, Marty Urand. “The university has been my life. Without a doubt. Would not be where I’m at today without the university.”

UTRGV ended up losing the game 64-58. The Vaqueros will play their next on Saturday at home against Tarleton. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.