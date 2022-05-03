SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV baseball team hit six home-runs in a 12-1 win against UTSA.

Brandon Pimentel hit UTRGV’s first home-run in the third inning to make it 2-0.

Pimentel has 11 homers on the season.

Bryan Sturges, who previously played for UTSA, hit two of UTRGV’s six home-runs.

Vaquero starting pitcher J.C. Ariza threw six scoreless innings in which he only gave up two hits.

The Vaqueros will play their final non-conference game of the season on Wednesday at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.