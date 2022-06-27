EDINBURG, Texas — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley hired Houston Moore as its next men’s golf head coach.

The University made the announcement on June 21. Moore spent last season at the University of Houston as the assistant men’s golf coach. Moore helped the Cougars reach their second-straight NCAA Regionals appearance, which included American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year Jacob Borow. Moore also helped lead Houston to a third place finish in the American Athletic Conference Championships.

Coach Moore started his coaching career in 2017 where he started collegiate golf as a player, Ranger College. After stepping away from the game after his playing days, that’s when Moore realized his love and passion for the game of golf.

“I enjoyed college golf so much, and once I got out of it, I realized I really wanted to get back in,” said Moore. “Luckily, the first place I started playing college golf’s job opened up, and I was lucky enough for them to hire me.”

However, his passion for golf began earlier in his life. Moore became interested in the game of golf when he and a friend were out in a pasture hitting golf balls with a cheap set of clubs.

From there, Moore went on to join his high school golf team, play collegiately and fast forward to today, coach collegiately. Moore knows how challenging the game of golf is, but the challenge is what draws him back to the it.

“The part where every hole is different,” said Moore. “Every shot is different. They’re always throwing new obstacles at you.”

The Vaqueros men’s team has no seniors on this year’s roster. However, the team has already had great success in their individual amateur careers.

Coming into the season, Moore has already set his sights on expectations for the team.

“Expectation-wise, I hope these guys come together like a team and like a brotherhood over these next nine months and really push the ball moving forward,” said Moore. “I feel like I can really bring the guys together to be more of a team, not as individuals. That being said, I want to focus on getting these guys to come together, not quit on each other and be more or less brothers, not teammates.”

The relationship Moore shortly built with the athletic department and University was another major reason for him taking the job as the next UTRGV men’s golf head coach. Moore was able to see the vision and support the University had for the men’s and women’s golf teams moving forward.

Moore sees nothing but good things for both the men’s and women’s programs moving forward.

“To the University itself, the athletic department, and most importantly, men’s and women’s golf,” said Moore. “Notably, the facility we’re gonna have built at the Champion Lake’s golf course. A $1.8 million facility right there on the range at Champion Lake’s. I think we got a lot of steam going forward, and with all these things going, I think we can do something really special.”