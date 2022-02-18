RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announce Friday that they had received $1 million from the UTRGV Foundation to help support campus life initiatives.

The establishment of a marching band, women’s swimming and diving, and football, as well as the expansion of spirit programs, are the campus life initiatives these funds are looking to support. The same programs will be funded by an athletics fee increase that was approved as part of the student referendum that passed last November, UTRGV said in a release.

“As always, we are extremely grateful for the UTRGV Foundation’s longstanding support of UTRGV’s mission and priorities,” Dr. Guy Bailey, UTRGV President, said. “From allocating funds for student scholarships to helping fund faculty research, the foundation remains committed to the success of all our students, faculty, and staff. We can’t thank them enough for their support.”

Before the fee increase can be implemented, the referendum will be sent to the UT Board of Regents which will then vote on whether UTRGV can move forward on adding the fee and proposed athletic programs.

The stats of the referendum can be seen on the UTRGV “Building our Future Together” website.