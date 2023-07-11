EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The UTRGV Fieldhouse is getting renovations heading into the 2023-24 calendar year.

UTRGV Athletics made it a priority to bring all of its facilities up to date. The UTRGV Fieldhouse’s renovations include a new hardwood floor, two new video boards, new signage and bleachers.

The facility upgrades are a big boost for recruiting beyond the 2023-24 year.

“It’s definitely exciting to be a part of the transition,” said Ashton McCorry, graduate student for the UTRGV Women’s Basketball team. “It’s a huge recruiting aspect as far as Coach Lord and his staff. I mean it’s just exciting. Everyone is rallying around the Valley basically.”

The Vaquero basketball programs will also receive a new practice facility.

As of now, the volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball teams all share the UTRGV Fieldhouse — making it difficult for scheduling.

With a new practice facility, a lot of their difficulties will go away.

“To have another facility that we can call our own, the kids can go in at any time and swipe their card, get extra shots in and we don’t have to wiggle around men’s basketball or volleyball, that’s probably the most exciting thing for coaches anyway,” said Lane Lord, UTRGV Women’s Head Basketball Coach.

The renovations inside UTRGV Fieldhouse are expected to be finished prior to the start of volleyball season.