EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV baseball team will open regular season play at home on Friday night against Houston Baptist.

UTRGV head baseball coach Derek Matlock says the team is ready to hit the field and play against another team.

“From recruiting, to fundraising, even doing stuff at the stadium, we’re finally just fired up to getting to the meat and potatoes is what you work so hard for is the game,” Matlock said. “So we’re all just chomping at the bit.”

The Vaqueros were picked tied for fourth place in the WAC’s preseason coaches poll.

While several key players have moved on, including pitcher Kevin Stevens, the Vaqueros have key pieces coming back this year.

One of the returning players to keep an eye out for is Brandon Pimentel. The graduate transfer outfielder hit 12 home-runs for UTRGV last year.

“I’m super excited for the season,” Pimentel said. “You know, we’ve been facing each other for a while now, and it feels like it’s been forever, so kind of excited to get back and face some opponents and get after it and compete.”

One of the new players on this year’s team is outfielder Zerek Saenz, who transferred from New Mexico State. The outfielder is excited to play after not seeing action last year.

“I missed a whole season. You know, I’m kind of stoked to see what, see what we bring to the table this year so,” Saenz said.

Friday’s game gets underway at 6:30 p.m.