EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV baseball team beat Houston, 1-0, to win a series against the Cougars for the first time since 1991.

UTRGV starting pitcher Colten Davis struck out nine batters in seven innings on the mound.

“As pitchers we strive to be the best we can and help our offense be the best they can,” Davis said.

Angelo Cabral earned the save for the Vaqueros, striking out four batters in two innings of relief.

“Anytime you can throw zeros up, you got to be excited about that,” said UTRGV head baseball coach Derek Matlock. “Great job by Ryan Jackson, our pitching guy calling the game.”

UTRGV will play its first road game of the season on Tuesday night at Rice.

The Vaqueros will return to the Rio Grande Valley next weekend, when they open WAC play against Cal Baptist.