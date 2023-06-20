DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High school and middle school football players from the Valley and other parts of South Texas made their way to Bennie LaPrade Stadium in Donna to show off their abilities at the U.S. Army Bowl Combine.

The combine was held in conjunction with Signing Day Sports.

Athletes tested themselves in a variety of drills, just like collegiate players participating at the NFL Combine.

“It’s exciting, knowing we don’t get a lot of chances like this down here,” said Pioneer quarterback Julian Valdez. “We can really showcase our talents to everyone and get ourselves out there.”

Combine instructors upload videos and results of the combine onto an app which can be accessed by college football programs.

“Those will be certified times,” said combine instructor Mark Anthony Lozano. “Those times are accepted by colleges around the country.”

Lozano, who played high school football at Edinburg High School in the 1980s, says the combine is an asset he wishes he could have taken advantage of during his playing days.

“It’s the exposure,” Lozano said. “We didn’t have a lot of that back in the day when we played.”

“Lot of opportunity here,” said Vela running back Jamal Polley. “Have to have right mindset knowing if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.”