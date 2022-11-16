BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High school soccer players in the Rio Grande Valley will have a new avenue to play at the collegiate level locally.

The men’s soccer program at Texas Southmost College will join the National Junior College Athletic Association.

“TSC has long history of athletics,” said TSC’s executive director of athletics, Dr. Armando Ponce. “Proud of being able to bring collegiate soccer back to community and really being able to highlight all the great Valley talent we have in RGV.”

The men’s team previously played club soccer.

TSC is also introducing a women’s soccer program which will also compete at the NJCAA level.

The TSC soccer teams will begin competing at the NJCAA level in the fall of 2023.

TSC is currently for a head coach to lead both teams.