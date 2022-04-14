KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Traditional spring football is returning to Texas A&M-Kingsville for the first time since Michael Salinas took over as head coach in late 2019.

“Our kids have never been through a true spring ball,” Salinas said. “First spring we had the pandemic. Second spring we were here we played 2 ball games.”

Salinas, a 1995 Edinburg High School graduate and a former Javelina football player, is looking forward to having traditional spring practice.

“This is truly their first spring football and their first year in a year-round system and with what we’re trying to implement,” he added.

The Javelinas are having more than dozen spring practice sessions that will culminate with their spring game on Saturday, April 23.