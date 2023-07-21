MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Media days for the Upper-Valley Football teams took place as the 2023 high school football season approaches.

McAllen Memorial High School held the event, hosting 33 football programs.

Coaches and players from some of last year’s top programs took to the mic to answer questions about the upcoming season.

Teams, like Robert Vela and PSJA North, look to pick up right where they left off. Other programs, such as PSJA Southwest and Mission, move toward the future with first-year head coaches.

“It’s football time,” Edinburg North head football coach, Damian Gonzalez said. “I tell the kids all the time everyday we’re closer and closer. We have a running clock on our weight room, and it’s been counting down.”

The Cougars, along with PSJA North, Sharyland and Weslaco East aim to repeat as district champs.

“The end of last year left a bad taste in our mouth. This is what we’ve been waiting for, for a long time, to get back on track and see where we can go.” Sharyland senior quarterback Bo Krell said.

Media day for Lower-Valley programs are set for Tuesday, July 25th.