EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV FC Toros unveiled their new jerseys for the upcoming season, which kicks-off on Sunday night against Las Vegas.

The Toros will wear blue jerseys with white shorts for home games.

Away games will see the team wear orange jerseys with black shorts.

RGV FC’s head coach, Wilmer Cabrera, hopes to combine a stylish look on the field, with stylish play.

“Being solid, playing well and giving some nice flair of soccer, because you know, most of the people (fans) come from Mexican heritage,” said Cabrera. “They like teams to play well and we understand that.”

Sunday’s game kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

RGV FC’s first three games will be played at home.