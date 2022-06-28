EDINBURG, Texas — RGV FC will reach the midway point of the season following Wednesday’s game against El Paso.

The Toros are currently in 10th place in the USL Championship Western Conference Standings. Only the top seven teams at the end of the season qualify for the playoffs.

They’ve earned 22 points from 16 games.

“I want to say we’ve done well because I think our performances have been well,” says midfielder Ricky Ruiz. “But at end of day results is what matters most. We haven’t been as positive, (in terms of) results as we’ve wanted to.”

The Toros knew that earning positive results would be a challenge before the season began.

RGV FC has earned at least a point in three of its last four matches.

“Only five players came back from the 29-man roster last year,” says head coach Wilmer Cabrera. “We’re not going to make excuses. We want to move forward and be in the playoffs, which is at the end (of the season).”

RGV FC’s game against El Paso kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at H-E-B Park.