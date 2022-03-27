EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio FC defeated RGVFC 2-1 on Sunday night.

The loss is RGVFC’s third consecutive in USL Championship league play.

The Toros tied the game 1-1 late in the first half after Brownsville native Isidro Martinez’s cross found the head of a diving Dylan Borczak who beat San Antonio’s goalie.

David Loera scored the game-winning goal for San Antonio a minute later.

RGV FC’s next match is on April 6 when the Toros play North Carolina in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup.