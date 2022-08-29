MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tom Landry Stadium in Mission will host a football game for the first time in more than a year.

Structural issues with the bleachers at Tom Landry Stadium have been repaired.

No athletic events were held at the stadium for almost 18 months while repairs were made.

“I think everyone is just excited to play home games on their home turf once again,” said Craig Verley, the director of public relations and marketing for Mission CISD. “Basically, we weren’t able to do that at all last school year, for all of the activities that normally take place at this stadium, whether it’s track, soccer, of course, all the football games. We all had to play our home games somewhere else.”

The Mission football game against McAllen on Friday night will be the first game held at the stadium following repairs.

Both teams began the season with losses.