EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Tigres have announced that they will be returning to HEB Park in Edinburg to face off with another team from the Liga MX.

The Tigres are set to go head to head with Pachuca on March 26 at 5 p.m. at HEB Park.

This game marks the second confirmed game as part of the team’s Tigre Tour in the United States. The first game part of the tour will have the Tigres face-off with Ameríca in Houston at PNC Stadium.

HEB Park said in a Twitter post, that there will be a fan fest ahead of the game on March 26 at 1 p.m. that will include live music, team mascots, and championship trophies.

Tickets to the game can be purchased here.