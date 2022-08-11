MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes football team had a great regular season in 2021.

Mercedes had a 9-1 record in regular season play. The Tigers however, lost in the first round of the playoffs.

“Trying to go deeper this year,” said senior linebacker Aaron Almaraz. “It gives us more fight to prove people wrong.”

The Tigers will have more than a handful of new starters on offense and defense.

The starting quarterback spot is up for grabs.

Sebastian Villareal and Joe Cisneros are competing for the spot.

Whoever wins the job, will have plenty of targets to throw to.

The Tigers bring back experienced receivers.

Xavier Sanchez and Tyrell Treviño are three-year starters.

“We feel the starters who are coming back are high impact players,” said head coach Roger Adame. “Tyrell Treviño is a three-year starter for us. He led the Valley last year in a lot of the areas.”

“Looking good, it’s the next man up,” said Treviño of the quarterback battle between Villareal and Cisneros. “There is always going to be changes but are expectations are always high.”

The Tigers’ first game in on Sat. August 27 against Weslaco.