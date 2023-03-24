McAllen, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen boys and girls soccer team claimed victories in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

The McAllen girls blitzed Donna North, 7-1.

The McAllen boys overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit against Donna North to win 3-2.

Watch highlights in video above.

Boys bi-district scores

6A

Harlingen 5, Economedes 1 (F)

Los Fresnos 1, La Joya 0 (F)

5A

Juarez-Lincoln 7, CC Ray 1 (F)

Porter 1, PSJA Southwest 0 (F)

McAllen 3, Donna North 2 (F)

4A

Hidalgo 8, Rockport-Fulton 1 (F)

Girls bi-district scores

6A

Harlingen 6, Edinburg North 0 (F)

Los Fresnos 2, La Joya 0 (F)

5A

McAllen 7, Donna North 1 (F)