MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen resident and former University of Texas football star Rene Ramirez passed away last week at age 85.

“He loved to make his family proud,” said his son, Adrian Ramirez.

Rene, a native of Hebbronville, had a tremendous athletic career in high school which helped him earn a spot on the Texas football team.

“He was coined a rags-to-riches player type of player because he had to struggle to get up to playing team,” said Adrian.

Rene finally got a chance to showcase his skills as a sophomore in 1957.

He led the Longhorns in all-purpose yards and touchdowns.

“He blew up for South Texas and Latinos,” said Adrian. “They identified with name of Ramirez. My dad played on for two or three more seasons. He was still maintaining a high level of athleticism. A star in his heyday.”

Nicknamed the Galloping Gaucho, Rene’s junior season included a three-touchdown performance against Texas A&M, which resulted in a 27-0 win for the Longhorns.

Ramirez’s Longhorns also beat Oklahoma that season, 15-14. The win snapped a six-year winless streak against the Sooners.

“He would tell us stories about a certain coach from Oklahoma was always complaining,” Adrian said. ” He was always a threat and he’d tell us those stories.”

Ramirez wrapped up his playing career after the 1959 season.

He would go on to graduate from Texas with a degree in mechanical engineering.

“When I was little he would say you’re going to university because you’ll get ahead in life,” Adrian said. “He was born dirt poor and didn’t want that for us.”

All nine of Rene’s children graduated from college.

Adrian followed in his footsteps. He also graduated from Texas with a degree in mechanical engineering.

“We looked up to him for everything,” Adrian said. “The fact that he was a great example for us, going to college and being an athlete. It was everything for us. He was super dad.”

A lifelong leader, Ramirez was quick to show his affinity for the University of Texas.

“Till his last breath he was Hook ’em Horns,” Adrian said. “In me, he’s still here. Sometimes when I smile, I see my dad because we kind of look alike. He’s going to be a spirit in our family for years to come. We’ll never forget him. “