EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas baseball team beat UTRGV 7-2 in front of a packed UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

The game was Texas’ first in the Rio Grande Valley since 1971.

UTRGV starting pitcher Randy Garza struck out four Texas batters.

The Longhorns scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-0 lead.

UTRGV will play at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday.