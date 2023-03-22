HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Longtime Valley football coach Monty Stumbaugh is stepping down from his position as head coach at Hidalgo High School.

Stumbaugh, who lives in Laguna Vista, says he wants to live closer to home.

Hidalgo posted a 5-5 record in 2022, but missed out on the postseason. The Pirates finished fifth in District 16-4A Division I, with a 2-4 mark in district play.

Stumbaugh, who became head coach at Hidalgo in 2017, led the Pirates to three straight playoff appearances between 2019-2021.

He plans on staying at the school until a new head coach is hired.