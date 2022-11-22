EDINBURG, Texas — The UTRGV men’s basketball team picked up its second win in as many nights at Bert Ogden Arena.

The Vaqueros used a strong second half to surge past Northern Arizona 91-79.

Northern Arizona led 41-35 at the half.

“Coach said at half they (shots) were going to fall,” said UTRGV senior guard/forward Justin Johnson. “We didn’t get down on ourselves. We know how to pick ourselves up. We knew that they would fall our way.”

Johnson paced the Vaqueros with 26 points. He was one of four Vaqueros to score in double-figures.

Australian guard Will Johnston scored a career-high 20 points.

“We kept on playing good defense in second half and they started missing some of them (shots),” Johnston said. ” Started making big-time plays and getting rebounds, Dima had a steal you know at end of game. Those are winning plays and they helped us get the win.”

UTRGV’s next game is on Saturday afternoon against Texas in Austin.