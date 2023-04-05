BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — St. Joseph basketball standout Gerry Martinez signed a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of St. Thomas.

Martinez, who eclipsed the 2,000-point mark in his high school career, focused on playing better defense late in his career.

The Bloodhound wasn’t sure he would get an opportunity to play college basketball until he received a message from St. Thomas’ head coach.

“It kind of came out of nowhere,” Martinez said. “Towards the end of season I got a text from the coach and he did a good job of staying in contact with me.”

Martinez’s decision to sign with the university based in Houston was influenced by a former teammate.

“I have an ex-teammate, Ricky Altamirano, he told me all about the program and the tradition they have there,” Martinez said.”