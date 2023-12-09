CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans football team’s season came to an end in the 5A Division I state semifinals after losing, 49-21, to a Smithson Valley squad that dominated the game from the start.

The Rangers scored five rushing touchdowns in the first half as they took a 35-0 lead at the midway point of the contest.

Smithson Valley increased the lead to 49-0 in the third quarter.

The Chargers responded with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Brownsville Veterans head football coach JC Ramirez was proud of his team’s effort despite the loss.

“Extremely proud of what we did tonight,” Ramirez said. “Obviously, they scored more points than we did. Team that scores more points is one that goes to play for a state championship. I can tell you that coach Larry Hill is proud of his kids, but I got him on this one because I’m more proud of my kids.”

The Chargers end their season with a 12-3 record.

Brownsville Veterans became the first team from the Rio Grande Valley to reach the state semifinals since Port Isabel accomplished the feat in 2003.

The 1961 Donna Redskins remain the Valley’s only team to win a state title in football.