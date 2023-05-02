MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland special teams standout Kali Nguma will take his talents to the University of North Texas.

The Rattler football player signed his letter of intent in front of friends and family at his signing ceremony held at Sharyland High School.

Nguma, who punts and kicks at Sharyland, is appreciative of the guidance he has received as a Rattler.

“So, for these past four years, I mean, Sharyland’s been everything,” Nguma said. “I don’t know anything apart from Sharyland when it comes to school or sports or anything, so it’s going to be a big transition.”