HARLINGEN– Three Valley boys soccer teams will play for regional titles on Saturday.

Rivera will play in the Region IV-6A final, after beating San Antonio Lee, 2-1 in overtime.

Sharyland blanked San Antonio Southwest to advance to the Region IV-5A final. The Rattlers will play against Leander Rouse for a spot in the state tournament.

The Rouse Raiders beat Lopez 5-2.

In 4A, Hidalgo beat Austin Achieve. The Pirates will play in the Region IV-4A final in Corpus Christi.

Regional Semfinal scores

6A

Rivera 2, SA Lee 1 (F/OT)

5A

Sharyland 2, SA Southwest 0 (F)

Leander Rouse 5, Lopez 2 (F)

4A

Hidalgo 2, Austin Achieve 1 (F)