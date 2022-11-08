MISSION, Texas (Valley Central) — Sharyland High School won the District 16-5A D-II title for the third time in four years entering this season’s playoffs.

Despite the championship, the start of their non-district schedule did not go as planned. The Rattlers won their opener against Pace before dropping four straight games entering district play.

“We knew we had some tough non-district opponents as well as district,” said Head Coach Craig Krell. “But if we stayed the course and believed in one another, we knew that we’d come together, and we’d gel.”

After its bye week, Sharyland never looked back. The Rattlers went undefeated in district play, winning five straight games to close out their regular season. The seniors ended their final regular season on a high note.

“It’s always a dream your senior year to win it all, to win district,” said Gabriel Guajardo, senior outside linebacker. “It’s just all the seniors are super, super happy that we’ve won the district again.”

The Rattlers open up bi-district play against former district member Edcouch-Elsa on Nov. 11, and they are not taking the Yellow Jackets lightly.

“They’re always well coached,” said Krell. “They’re tough kids, and I expect a good game. They’re going to come over here and try to advance in the playoffs just like what we want to do.”

Kickoff from Richard Thompson Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.