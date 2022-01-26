MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Diego Zuniga, a senior at Sharyland High School, has signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Our Lady of the Lake University.

Zuniga was part of the district championship team in 2019 that made it all the way to the Regional Finals, a release said.

During his time with the Rattlers, Zuniga became the Newcomer of the Year his sophomore year and Defensive Player of the Year his junior year.

Zuniga also has spent time with the National Honor Society and Marching Band programs, where he was part of the 2021 WGI National Drumline Finalist and 2019 TECA State Champion teams.