MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sharyland baseball team swept rival Pioneer in the final week of the regular season to claim the District 31-5A title.

“It’s fun because the last games of the season we put all our heart into it,” said senior shortstop Diego Diaz. “Coming out victorious both games, it’s good for team and everyone.”

The Rattlers ended the regular season with a 24-4 record. They’ll face Edcouch-Elsa in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

“Feeling good,” said senior third baseman/shortstop Cole Gerlach. “We’re ready for first round as a team. Feeling confident, just got off a big win against Pioneer. Gonna keep us rolling into playoffs.”

Sharyland’s best-of-three series against Edcouch-Elsa gets underway on Thursday night at Sharyland High School.