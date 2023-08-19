MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland senior quarterback Bo Krell will have everyone’s attention on the offensive side of the ball.

Krell is the only returning offensive starter from last year’s team that won a District 16-5A Division II title.

“Part of that has to do with building my guys up,” Krell said. “I feel like we’re getting where we need to be at. I just want to be a successful offense and a successful team.”

The team may lack inexperience, but senior receiver Marcos Esparza says the players stepping into starting roles are ready.

“Bunch of incoming sophomores on offense mainly,” Esparza. “Really excited, because they’re really fast, strong and a bunch of ballplayers, too.”

On the defensive side, the Rattlers have six starters coming back.

Sharyland will kick-off the season on Aug. 25 at home against Pace.