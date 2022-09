HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The third week of the high school football season kicked off with more than handful of games involving teams from the Rio Grande Valley.

Highlights in video above.

Final Scores

Vela 54, Weslaco East 7

Harlingen South 34, Hanna 7

Los Fresnos 36, PSJA 33

PSJA North 26, Laredo United South 21

Weslaco 21, Edinburg 3

Port Isabel 13, Valley View 12

Roma 55, Grulla 49 (OT)