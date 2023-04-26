SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Santa Rosa powerlifter Leslie Flores will continue her powerlifting career on the collegiate level at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Flores won a pair of state titles in the 148-pound division at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championships.

The Warrior powerlifter is glad to see her dedication in the weight room pay off.

“I’ve learned that hard work equals results,” Flores said. “So, work hard at what you want to do and you will ultimately have the greatest results.”