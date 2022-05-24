SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Santa Rosa football player Jorge Cisneros signed a letter of intent to play football at Texas College in Tyler.

Cisneros, who is ranked third in his class at Santa Rosa, had been accepted academically at bigger schools like Baylor.

He says the decision to focus on playing football wasn’t a hard one.

“Once football season ended, I told my friends and parents I’d do anything to play one more game of football and go have fun one more time,” Cisneros said.

He only played football as a senior.

Cisneros, who played as a lineman on offense and defense, was surprised when the opportunity to play in college was presented to him.

“I was actually at a UIL competition in San Antonio for academics and I got a call from one of the coaches and he was like we like what we saw on your film and we’d like for you to come play with us,” Cisneros said.