SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Santa Rosa standout football player Adrian Zamora signed his letter of intent to play continue his career at Missouri Valley College.

Zamora, who also shined in basketball and track and field, didn’t join the Santa Rosa football team until his junior season.

“Coach (Joe) Marichalar told me to play again and give it a shot,” Zamora said. “Look where I’m at now.”

Zamora, who was joined by his family during his signing ceremony, says going out-of-state for college is a significant achievement within his family.

“I’m like one of the first to go really far for college,” he said. “So, it’s special for me and them too.”