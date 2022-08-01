SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Rosa football team kicked off the 2022 season with a midnight practice.

The school’s band and fans were in the stands while players were scattered all over the field taking part in a variety of drills.

“Something that was done here in the past,” said head coach Joe Marichalar. “Trying to get those traditions going.”

Marichalar is entering his second season as the team’s head coach.

He took over the program one month before the Warriors played their first game.

Santa Rosa went 2-8 in 2021.

With a full year under his leadership, the Warriors feel like they can improve this year.

“This year we built more chemistry and came together as a team, said senior receiver Sergio Mendoza Jr. “I feel like this year is going to be a lot better than what we had.”

Santa Rosa quarterback Bryan Rojas and his receivers played well during the 7-on-7 season.

The Warriors qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history.

“Our chemistry was good during 7-on-7,” said senior receiver/safety Rodrigo Hernandez. “We went to state and performed good there. I think we should be good.”

“We’re raising the bar and we want our kids to go as far as they want go,” Marichalar added.

Santa Rosa will open the season on Friday Aug. 26 with a home game against Marine Military Academy.