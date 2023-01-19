SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Rosa boys basketball team is dominating District 32-3A. The Warriors have won all nine of their games by at least 10 points.

Some of the team’s key players include Felipe Alaniz, who is averaging 14 points per game. Defensively, one of their standouts is Adrian Zamora, who is averaging more than 10 rebounds and 6 blocks per contest.

Senior guard Sergio Mendoza attributes their success to their effort on both ends of the court.

“We all find each other and get good looks for each other and that’s how we create our points,” said Mendoza. “We have one of best defenses in district and use that to our advantage.”

Bryan Rojas, the team’s point guard, believes the Warriors will be hard to stop in the second half of district play.

“Staying together and keep playing basketball like we play basketball,” the junior said. “If we keep playing like we play, I don’t think anyone can stop us.”

Santa Rosa’s next contest is against Rio Hondo on Friday night.