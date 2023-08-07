SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Rosa football team reached the playoffs last year for the first time since 2018.

The Warriors posted a 7-3 regular season record. Their season came to an end with a first round loss against Nixon-Smiley.

The 20-14 defeat is driving the Warriors to make a deeper run in the postseason.

“Using it as motivation to get back where we were last year and move forward from there and get better,” said senior quarterback Bryan Rojas.

Rojas is one of more than a handful of offensive starters coming back this year.

The Warriors also have a majority of their defensive starters coming back.

“We finally brought back a winning record and went to first round,” said senior linebacker/fullback J.J. Anaya. “Our defensive line is coming back solid. We’re putting work in everyday in offseason. Hoping to have a solid season.”

The Warriors begin their season on Aug. 25 at Marine Military Academy.