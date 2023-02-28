FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Maria boys basketball team’s season came to an end in the 2A regional quarterfinals. Port Aransas defeated Santa Maria, 65-42.

Cougars head coach Johnny Cipriano, who is in his second year in charge at Santa Maria, is proud of his team’s postseason run after a rough start to their regular season.

“Hard when your losing to keep fighting and pushing and trying to do good things,” Cipriano said. “Eventually we caught our stride and able to go on a long winning streak, but it ended tonight.”

The loss brings the basketball season to an end in the Rio Grande Valley. Santa Maria was the only Valley team to reach the third round.