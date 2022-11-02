SANTA MARIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Maria boys cross country team and two-time state qualifier Mia Picazo received a special send-off from their teachers and peers before taking off for the UIL state meet in Round Rock.

In 2021, only one Cougar boys runner, Juan Morales, qualified for state. He’s thrilled to be joined by his teammates this time around.

“Really big deal, it hasn’t happened in over ten years,” the senior said. “Really nice they’re able to step it up and run hard, stay with each other and accomplish what they wanted.”

Picazo, who earned a second-place finish at the regional meet, says the boys helped her improve her skills at practice.

“They push me a lot because they’re faster, Picazo said. “Sometimes when I do catch up to them, they don’t like it. So they speed up, and I have to speed up. We push each other.”

Santa Maria cross country coach Margarito Jimenez, who is in his second year at the school, is proud of his athletes who have worked tirelessly to reach the state meet.

“We always have high expectations,” Jimenez said. “We look forward to this meet. These boys and girls have worked very hard for the last five months. We’re really proud of them.”

The state meet will be held on Friday.