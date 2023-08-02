HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Maria football team is aiming for a district title after finishing in third place in District 16-2 Division I last year.

“Offensively we’re looking great,” said senior offensive lineman Reynaldo Gutierrez. “A lot better than last year. I believe our chemistry has increased a lot throughout the offseason, in the weight room as well. I believe this season is our season.”

Senior running back Esiah Gracia will be one of the team’s key players.

Last year he ran for more than 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“We got a good offensive line this year,” Gracia said. “Looking forward to it. These boys are gonna get in the trenches.”

Sophomore quarterback P.J. Alaniz takes over as the starter under center.

“Really exciting,” Alaniz said. “Been dreaming about it since I was a kid.”

Santa Maria opens the season on Friday, Aug. 25 at home against Falfurrias.