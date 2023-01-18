HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Ryan Sanchez joined a small group of Harlingen basketball players to reach 1,000 career points.

The senior has played four years for the Cardinals, and his Harlingen roots run deep.

“Basketball has been a part of my family my whole life,” said Ryan Sanchez, senior guard. “My brother played ball, my sister and now me.”

Sanchez’s older brother, Lee Roy Sanchez, is now an assistant on the Cardinal’s coaching staff. He has had a front row seat to Ryan’s growth on the floor.

Ryan is the first member in his family to reach 1,000 points. Aside from his brother and sister, his cousins also attended Harlingen High. They, too, could not reach that milestone.

Reaching that mark earlier this season was a huge moment for Sanchez.

“My coach has been telling me that I was one of the only few guys that hit 1,000 here,” said Sanchez. “That made me feel really special.”

While a big individual accomplishment for Sanchez, he is more worried about the team’s success.

It has been an up-and-down season for the Cardinals. They have dealt with injuries and changes in the rotation. That, however, does not stop Sanchez from leading his team day-in and day-out.

“Coach wants us to play defense and get stops because defense contributes to offense,” said Sanchez. “If you can’t play defense, you’re not going to be successful on offense, and I still feel that we can make a run in district and hopefully a run to playoffs.”

Win or lose, Sanchez loves his Harlingen roots. He said “there’s times where we lose games and the fans still come out and support us like it’s our first game of the season or it’s our last game.”

Sanchez and the Cardinals continue district play on the road against Los Fresnos Jan. 20th.