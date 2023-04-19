SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito multi-sport athlete Rowen Garcia will play baseball on the collegiate level.

Garcia signed his letter of intent with Our Lady of the Lake University in front of friends and family at San Benito High School.

“I really love the campus,” Garcia said. “I fell in love. I had a talk with Coach Chapa and it went from there.”

In addition to baseball, Garcia played basketball and football for the Greyhounds.

On the diamond, he’s a versatile player. Garcia can play at shortstop, as a pitcher or at second base.

He’ll be a utility player at Our Lady of the Lake.

“I feel like playing other sports really helped me, Garcia said. “I’m an athlete. Hard work, waking up at 5 a.m. for morning practices, really grinding it out got me to where I am at today.”