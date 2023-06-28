SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito center fielder Leila Jo Lopez had a tremendous senior season.

She helped San Benito reached the state semifinals.

The outfielder capped off her high school career by signing her letter of intent to play at Vernon College.

“I just decided during half of the season I really do want to play (in college),” Lopez said. “I heard that Vernon was interested in me.”

San Benito’s run to the state semifinals helped solidify her decision to play in college.

“I love the way we finished but I wanted to keep going more and more, with other teams,” Lopez said. “Keep playing.”

Lopez hopes her time at the community college can lead to an opportunity at a four-year program.