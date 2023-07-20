SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Emily Delgado signs her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Temple College.

The San Benito graduate played an instrumental role in the Lady Greyhounds reaching the State Final Four for the first time since 2015.

Delgado played all four years varsity at San Benito. When the shortstop/pitcher made her visit to Temple College, she saw herself as a good fit in the program.

“I like the campus,” said Emily Delgado, Temple College softball commit. “Their softball field is great. They put a lot into their softball program and they’ve had a successful program, so it was kind of easy knowing that going to a good program where I can continue playing with the passion I have for softball that I have.”

Delgado is one of six seniors leaving the San Benito softball program.