SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Greyhounds stand alone as the final Valley softball team the UIL Softball Playoffs.

San Benito beat New Braunfels in a best-of-three series, 2-1, to advance to the Region IV-6A Final.

The Greyhounds’ bats were hot all series long. Sophomore Amira Rodriguez hit not one, but two grand slams during the three-game series, something she never imagined would happen.

“Because the bases were loaded, I wasn’t going to try to get ahead of myself on the first pitch,” said Amira Rodriguez, sophomore pitcher/utility player. “I had two strikes on both of my grand slams, and I was like if it’s there, I’m going to hit it as hard as I can.”

San Benito now gets set for San Antonio East Central in a best-of-three regional final.

The Hornets enter the matchup 25-14 on the year. They also finished second in District 27-6A, right behind San Benito’s previous opponent New Braunfels.

It’s been nearly a decade since San Benito’s last appearance in a regional finals, but head coach Elias Martinez knows his girls are up for the challenge.

“We’re a senior-leading ball club,” said Elias Martinez, San Benito Softball Head Coach. “We’ve been to the dance before, so we just have to take our time and be calm. The team that is going to win is the team that’s going to handle the pressure the best, puts the ball in play and that’s what we’re doing right now.”

Game one is set for Thursday, May 25, at 6:00 p.m. in Beeville.

Game two will be on Friday, May 26, at 6:00 p.m. at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi.

Game three, if necessary, will take place Saturday, May 27, at 3:00 p.m. in Beeville.