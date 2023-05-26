CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito softball team wins the 6A-Region IV title after beating San Antonio East Central, 2-0, in game two of the region finals series.

San Benito, which swept the series 2-0, advances to the UIL State Tournament for the third time in school history.

“We haven’t been back since ‘14-15, so it’s good to be back within nine years,” said San Benito softball coach Elias Martinez. “Our girls played hard all season long. We have a little saying that says we fear none, but we respect all, and that’s what we’ve been doing, and that’s what we’ve been showing.”

After the game a graduation ceremony was held for more than a handful of Greyhounds, who missed out on the ceremony held back in San Benito.

“We actually wanted to graduate on the field,” said senior Leila Lopez. “All the seniors wanted to graduate on the field. We did have an option to graduate at home, but we decided to graduate here because this is where we want to be.”

“Four years, I spent so many hours, minutes, days with them. I mean, to spend a special moment with them. It’s great,” added fellow senior Emily Delgado.

The Greyhounds will play at the state tournament on Friday in Austin.