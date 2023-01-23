SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito softball team expects to have a better season in 2023 after finishing fourth in District 32-6A in 2022.

“This is San Benito and that’s the tradition here, said head coach Elias Martinez. “It’s not about getting into the playoffs, it’s about how deep.”

Coach Martinez, who previously coached the Greyhounds softball team, returned to the school to coach the team last year.

“Last year’s team compared to this year’s is totally different, Martinez said. “We are so far ahead mentally. We are expecting good things.”

The Greyhounds return eight starters from last year’s squad that was eliminated by PSJA North in the first round of the playoffs.

“We didn’t end it the way we wanted to last year, unfortunately, ” said senior infielder Bethany Aguilar. “I’m proud of what we did in that game, nobody had faith in us.”

Senior pitcher Emily Delgado is one of the eight returning starters. The senior is also a threat in the batter’s box.

“Definitely be more aggressive at the plate and be more consistent defensively,” said Delgado. “Be more controlled on the field with everybody else in infield and outfield.”