BEEVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito softball team is one win away from reaching the Final Four for the third time in program history.

The Greyhounds beat San Antonio East Central, 11-1 in 5 innings, to take a 1-0 lead in the 6A-Region IV Finals.

“You got to take advantage of every situation, and we did,” said San Benito softball coach Elias Martinez. “Like I was saying earlier, the good thing about our girls is they’re so unselfish. They’ll do whatever it takes. If we ask them to bunt, they’ll bunt gladly. I mean whatever we ask of them, they’ll do gladly because they know it’s about the team and not them.”

Sophomore standout pitcher/utility player Amira Rodriguez put on another solid display at the plate. Rodriguez had a 2-run single in the first inning and hit a solo home-run in the fifth.

“We were honestly comfortable to begin with,” Rodriguez said. “When we first got here, we were, like, just trusting in ourselves and in our swings and we felt good in warmups, so.”

San Benito will look to close out the series on Friday.

Game two will be played at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex in Corpus Christi. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.