SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito football team is enthused about the upcoming season.

“I think we’re looking good and fitting in well,” said senior linebacker Troy Castillo. “I believe we’ll go 10-0 and I think we’ll go undefeated.”

The Greyhounds will have to wait longer than most Valley teams before kicking off their season.

Their first game is on Saturday, Aug. 27 against Brownsville Veterans.

The Greyhounds went 8-3 last year and finished tied for 2nd in district 32-6A.

“There’s a good combination of experience and youth, so it’s well-balanced,” said head coach Dan Gomez. “It’s going to be a tough battle every week. Good programs with good coaching staffs.”

They Greyhounds are using last year’s second-place finish in district play as a motivating factor.

“I want to be the best,” said senior offensive lineman Frank Castillo. “We just got work hard every day and motivate each other.”