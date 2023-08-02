HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito football team only lost one regular season game in 2022.

Harlingen beat San Benito, 37-21, in the Battle of the Arroyo rivalry game.

The Cardinals have won four straight games in the series.

“I mean, our senior group hasn’t had a BOTA win,” said senior defensive lineman Karmyne Castilleja. “So, it’s everything to go get it this year.”

Senior running back Fabian Garcia, who racked up more than 2,000 yards last season, believes the Greyhounds can enter the playoffs undefeated.

“They’re gonna know what’s coming and you’re gonna see that we’re going 10-0,” said Garcia.

Garcia has worked in the offseason with his offensive line to have another productive campaign.

“I’m just trying to talk them more because we are smaller,” Garcia said. “Why not just hit them (opponents) in the mouth and dominate?”

San Benito’s 2022 season came to an end in the third round of the playoffs against Austin Westlake.

The Chaparrals beat the Greyhounds, 44-7.

The Greyhounds will look to break through and make a deeper postseason run this year.

San Benito’s season-opener is on Aug. 25 against Brownsville Veterans.